Community conversation at Feeding SWVA includes local Congressmen

Donations are down, demand is up and current economic conditions like inflation and supply chain issues aren’t make it easier for food banks like Feeding Southwest Virginia. Salem-based Congressman Morgan Griffith was among those who took part in a community conversation this morning at the Salem warehouse – where he spoke about the upcoming Farm Bill that includes the Emergency Food Assistance program, SNAP benefits and other federal nutrition programs.

The amount of food donated to Feeding Southwest Virginia measured by tonnage has dropped 8 percent from 2018; meanwhile the percentage of food that had to be purchased to keep the shelves stocked – instead of being donated – has risen from 9 to 17 percent over the past 5 years. Griffith joined fellow Congressmen Ben Cline along with other state and local elected officials for a conversation in Salem this morning that also included local pantry operators.