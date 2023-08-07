Prof: Youngkin needs stronger Va record to run on for president

| By

A Liberty University professor of government says there is no question in his mind that Governor Youngkin is preparing a run for president, but a key element for any chance of success depends upon this fall’s election. Youngkin has been unable to see much of his agenda passed because the General Assembly is under split party control. And Professor Aaron Van Allen says if Republicans are unable to regain control in the state senate and maintain it in the House, Youngkin will have less of a Virginia record to cite in any race for president. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: