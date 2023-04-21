Early morning shooting in SE Roanoke

(from Roanoke PD) On April 21, 2023 at approximately 12:20 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of shots fired in the 700 block of Tazewell Avenue SE. Responding officers located property damage to several vehicles and evidence of a shooting.

As officers were on scene, they were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to speak with the adult male victim, who was being treated for what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time.