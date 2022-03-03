Early morning shooting in NW

| By

On March 3 at approximately 1:15 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified of shots fired in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW. While officers were enroute, the City of Roanoke E-911 Center advised that there was a report of a person with a gunshot wound at the scene. Responding officers located an adult male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound in a nearby residence. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about what led to the shooting are limited. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation.