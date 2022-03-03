Project Outside awards $50,000 in grants

| By

The fundraising arm of the Roanoke Outside Foundation – Project Outside – has awarded around $50,000 in grants to 10 recipients. Among other things, those funds will help purchase tools for trail building, repair a park bridge, connect more youth to the outdoors and increase parking at a public access point on the James River. This is the second release of funds from Project Outside, created during the height of the pandemic when a sharp spike in outdoor recreation use due to COVID meant more wear and tear on local amenities. Pete Eshelman is with the Roanoke Outside Foundation; he says the application process for future grants opens up gain late this year.

Project Outside grant recipients:

• Botetourt County Parks and Recreation: $7250 to expand and increase parking at the Alpine public access

point on the James River in Buchanan.

• Trees Roanoke: $1000 to remove dead and dying trees along the Roanoke River Greenway and replace

with new ones.

• Humble Hustle: $4699 to expand the Humble Hikes program and increase capacity by hiring part-time

staff to continue offering monthly outdoor programming to underserved youth.

• Blue Ridge Off-Road Cyclists: $5000 to conduct a regional trail maintenance workshop focused on

ongoing maintenance needs at Explore Park while expanding the pool of qualified volunteers throughout

the region.

• Pathfinders for Greenways: $1700 to purchase tools needed for trail building and maintenance.

• Total Action of Progress: $3563 to continue Project Discovery, an outdoor club to connect

underserved youth with the outdoors.

• Roanoke Mountain Adventures: $5250 to build a public mountain bike skills development facility along the

Roanoke River Greenway in Vic Thomas Park.

• Alleghany Highlands Trail Club: $7300 to rehabilitate 10 miles of North Mountain Trail.

• Franklin County Parks and Recreation: $9238 to replace rotten boards on a bridge in Waid Park that

spans the Pigg River.

• Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club: $5000 to repair the McAfee Knob fire road, used as a secondary

trail to/from McAfee Knob but also for rescues.

This is our time to invest in our community strength – the outdoors – to continue positioning the Roanoke

Region as a preferred place to live, work, play, and visit. Contributions can still be made at

https://www.roanokeoutside.com/project-outside/.