Drought, long-term forecast lead to increased wildfire worries

| By

Roanoke set another record high temperature yesterday, and while conditions are likely to return closer to normal for a while, the continuing dry spell is raising fall wildfire concerns. The National Weather Service says the long-range outlook through the end of November calls for warmer temperatures than normal — and less precipitation than normal — at a time when drought conditions are already increasing. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: