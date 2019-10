Gran Fondo bike rides back next Sunday – still time to sign up

| By

Gran Fondo means “big ride” in Italian and as we first told you yesterday there are three of them in Botetourt County next Sunday. The biking event has become a fundraiser for someone connected to the event – and the community – as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

Click here to hear the full in studio conversation about the Gran Fondo bike rides – and John Carlin’s story:

