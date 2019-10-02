Accident brings NB 81 to a standstill

An accident brought northbound Interstate 81 to a standstill in the Glenvar area Wednesday evening. VDOT traffic cams show several vehicles in the road near milemarker 134, which is between the Dixie Caverns and Wildwood Road exits — and no traffic getting through. In addition, one southbound lane is closed.

From VDOT: On I-81 at mile marker 134 in the County of Roanoke, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer accident. All North lanes are closed. The South left shoulder and left lane are closed.