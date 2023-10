Dr. Pepper to throw thank-you party to Roanoke on, naturally, 10/24

| By

Dr. Pepper remains very thankful to Roanoke for its historically-high consumption of the soft drink, and that is why it throwing a party Tuesday, a date that is hardly random. The numbers for October 24th — 10 2 4 — are those you find on vintage Dr. Pepper products and of course, Roanoke’s iconic clock. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full Dr. Pepper Day event information.