McCracken speaks with WFIR about his defamation suit

CommUNITY church pastor and former candidate for the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Thomas McCracken explains to WFIR why he has filed a defamation lawsuit over an incident at an August County School Board meeting. McCracken says he did not speak, but was there in support of Governor Youngkin’s new model policies for trans students. McCracken says two people present who did NOT support the Governor’s new policies – Roanoke City Councilman Luke Priddy and the parent of a 15 year old girl, have wrongly accused him of touching her daughter.

No court date has been set for the civil lawsuit so far. McCracken says he has reached out seeking an apology from Priddy but got no response. He also says there is video and audio evidence that will clear his name. . McCracken says the allegations made public have hurt his ability to work with youth in the area.