Roland Lazenby’s latest basketball bio is “Magic.”

Salem-based sportswriter Roland Lazenby has authored 60-plus books; the National Basketball Association and the Los Angeles Lakers are particular favorites. Lazenby’s latest biography of a former Laker great and now successful businessman, “Magic – The Life of Earvin “Magic” Johnson” will be released tomorrow. Roland Lazenby will speak and sign copies of “Magic” tomorrow night at Book No Further in downtown Roanoke, at 6:30. His previous basketball bios including the best-selling “Michael Jordan – The Life,” which like the new “Magic” book has been translated into numerous languages.