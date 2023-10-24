Political analyst hears both parties say one has General Assembly edge

Election day is two weeks away, and at stake in Virginia is party control of the General Assembly. Our political analyst says both Republican and Democratic insiders tell him one party appears more likely to gain full control — but it is hardly a given. Bob Denton says from all indications, control in the State Senate and House of delegates will come down to 11 contests or so that appear most competitive, mainly in the Hampton Roads and Richmond areas. In the Roanoke region, the State Senate race between Republican David Suetterlein and Democrat Trish White-Boyd appears tight, especially with the recent release of some negative TV ads. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: