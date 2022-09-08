Diesel tanker truck overturns in Hollins area of Roanoke County

| By

From Roanoke County Fire and Rescue: At 5:15 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022 units responded for a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Williamson Road in the Hollins area. Upon arrival they found a 6000 gallon diesel tanker truck that had completely overturned. The driver has non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. The whole intersection is closed until further notice. Motorists should seek alternate routes this morning. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management and a couple of Haz Mat teams, as well as a clean up contractor are coming to the scene.