Tech students help keep Lane Stadium turf prepped for football

| By

When Virginia Tech runs onto Worsham Field at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg tomorrow night on national TV – as they Hokies take on Boston College in the football home opener – the turf will look pristine. That’s not an accident – and Tech students are part of the reason, as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports:

(2nd version)

Under the bright lights of a national TV broadcast tomorrow night Virginia Tech will take on Boston College. If Worsham Field at Lane Stadium looks to be in good shape, thank Tech students in part. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano: