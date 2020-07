Coming soon: Statewide ban on hand-held cellphones while driving

| By

Governor Northam held a ceremonial bill signing today that will prohibit hand-held cellphone use when the measure takes effect about six months from now. AAA Mid-Atlantic research shows 97% of Americans cite texting or email use while driving as a serious safety concern, but 45% say they have nonetheless read one while behind the wheel in the last month. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

07-08 Cellphone Law Wrap-WEB