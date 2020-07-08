Roanoke City summer reading program goes virtual

The Virtual Summer Reading Program, through Roanoke City Public Schools, got started this afternoon when new Superintendent Verletta White read to students outside of Round Hill Elementary. Reading logs were handed out at the event but parents can download sheets to fill out as their students read. Reading logs can be dropped off at the student’s school to be eligible for two rounds of prizes, with the possibility of winning a kindle fire, an Ipad or a five-hundred dollar Amazon gift card as a grand prize.

