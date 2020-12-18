City to Refund On-Street Parking Citations Issued in Error

(Roanoke City News Release) On June 15, 2020, the City of Roanoke Auditing Report concerning On-Street Parking found a potential issue in which parking citations were issued in place of a warning in certain situations. In order to address the situation the City of Roanoke, in partnership with Lancor Parking who operates the PARK Roanoke program, has established a refund program.

Anyone who believes they may have incorrectly received a citation in place of a warning between Jan. 1, 2017, and March 25, 2020, can submit a claim to PARK Roanoke through September 1, 2021. If a claim is found to be eligible, a refund for the total amount of the citation, any fees associated with the citation and compounded interest, will be issued.

Individuals can request a refund by visiting www.parkroanoke.com and clicking on the banner that says: WARNING CITATION REFUND: CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT ELIGIBILITY