Virginia planning to receive almost 110,000 less doses of COVID vaccine than expected

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) was informed late yesterday by Operation Warp Speed that, like other states, Virginia’s estimated allocation of COVID-19 vaccine doses will be less than initially planned for the next few weeks. Virginia is now planning to receive 370,650 doses of vaccine in December 2020 from two manufacturers, Pfizer and Moderna. This is down from the previously expected 480,000 doses.

Virginia’s health care personnel (HCP) and long-term care facility (LTCF) residents remain top priority groups. Eighteen Virginia hospitals received initial shipments of the Pfizer vaccine this week, and they began dispersing a total of 72,125 doses to frontline healthcare workers. Virginia has already placed an order for 146,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which if approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), will begin arriving the week of December 21.

CDC and Operation Warp Speed provide regular estimates to states for vaccine distribution planning; these estimates remain subject to change. VDH is working closely with the CDC to ensure a smooth and equitable vaccine deployment.