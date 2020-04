Church to conduct Easter services from parking lot, air them on WFIR

Churches are getting creative in ways to bring their congregations today as best they can – especially for the most important day on the Christian calendar. One Roanoke County church wants members to drive in, then tune in to WFIR. Evan Jones has the story:

WFIR will air the Church of the Holy Spirit Easter Sunday services at 9:00 and 11:00 am.