COVID-19 deaths in Virginia increase to 121

| By

The Virginia Department of Health reports 121 people have now died with the coronavirus in the state, an increase of 12 from the day before. Of that 121, at least 39 are at the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center near Richmond. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases so far in the state is 4,509, an increase of 467 from Thursday.

Based upon the statewide figures, the Virginia COVID-19 mortality rate is about 2.7%. State health officials say the sometimes lengthy delays in test results mean Virginia is likely to have many more COVID-19 infections than the actual number reported each day; that could have a bearing on the state’s actual mortality rate.

Botetourt County still leads the Roanoke region in the number of confirmed cases with 21. There have been 18 confirmed cases in Montgomery County, 16 confirmed in Roanoke City, 15 in Bedford County, 13 in Roanoke County, 13 in Franklin County, and 1 in Salem.