Carilion CEO warns about financial perils for hospitals due to pandemic

On a conference call yesterday that also included US Senator Mark Warner, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and several others, Carilion Clinic President and CEO Nancy Agee sounded an alarm about the financial state of hospitals – including the one she runs in Roanoke. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

