Roanoke shooting sends boy to hospital with serious injuries

| By

From Roanoke Police Department: On April 10, 2020 at approximately 12:15 am, Roanoke Police Officers were on patrol when they heard several shots fired coming from the area south of Norfolk Southern train tracks.

As officers began heading in the direction of those gunshots, dispatch received reports of shots fired in the 1600 block of Chapman Avenue SW. An officer responding to that scene was flagged down in Shaffer’s Crossing by an adult female who directed them to a vehicle. Officers found a young juvenile male inside the vehicle with a serious gunshot wound. The child was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS for treatment of his injuries.

No one has been charged at this time regarding this investigation. We do not believe there is any threat to the public related to this case. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.