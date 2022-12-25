Christmas Eve shooting in NW is non-fatal

(from Roanoke PD) On December 24, 2022, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot St NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim with what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.