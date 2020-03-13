Carilion implements visitor restrictions at all its hospitals

| By

Carilion Clinic is now restricting visitors for all of its hospitals as a social distancing measure in efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Access is now permitted only through main entrances of all Carilion hospitals, no visitors under 18 are allowed, most patients will be restricted to one visitor, and anyone with flu-like symptoms should stay away.

NEWS RELEASE: (March 12, 2020) – Carilion Clinic announced it will implement visitor restrictions for all its hospitals out of an abundance of caution. Restrictions will begin at 8 a.m. Friday, March 13.

Carilion’s top priority is the safety and well-being of its patients and staff. Visitor restrictions are as follows:

Main entrances to all Carilion hospitals will remain open. All other entrances will be closed.

No visitors under the age of 18 will be permitted onsite.

No visitors will be permitted for inpatient psychiatric and behavioral health patients due to the communal nature of the visiting areas on those units.

Patients will be limited to one visitor, excluding pediatric patients who are able to have up to two visitors.

Visitors with flu-like symptoms (cough, congestion, runny nose, fever, etc.), must refrain from visiting patients at the hospital.

These restrictions act as social distancing measures, minimizing the spread of germs. Please consider other ways to connect with patients remotely, through technologies like Facetime and Skype.

All Carilion hospitals will implement these restrictions starting at 8 a.m., Friday, March 13:

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital

Carilion Giles Community Hospital

Carilion New River Valley Medical Center

Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital

Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital

Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital

As the situation evolves, Carilion continues to monitor potential needs and considerations for additional restrictions. To stay updated on Carilion’s coronavirus response, go to CarilionClinic.org/coronavirus.