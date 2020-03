Roanoke bars, restaurants still want St. Patrick crowds

| By

If there is any group that does not intend to cancel any events this weekend, it is restaurant and bar owners who count on Saint Patrick’s Day as a huge day for sales. Several business owners in downtown Roanoke say they still plan to be open — and hope to be crowded — on Saturday. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

03-13 St Patrick Bars Wrap-WEB