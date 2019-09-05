Car strikes bicycle; rider injuries appear to be serious

Roanoke Police say a car struck a bicycle around 2:00 this morning at Melrose Avenue and 30th Street. Officers arrived to find a man lying on the ground with injuries that appeared to be serious. He is under treatment at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Police say the bicycle rider rode through the intersection and into the vehicle as it headed east on Melrose.

NEWS RELEASE: On September 5, 2019 at around 2:00 am, Roanoke Police responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a bicycle at the intersection of Melrose Avenue NW and 30th Street NW. Officers located an adult male lying on the ground a short distance from a damaged bicycle. The man was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS to receive treatment for what appeared to be serious injuries. Preliminary investigation shows a vehicle was heading East on Melrose Avenue NW when the bicyclist came down 30th Street NW and struck the front of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No arrests or charges have been made regarding this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.