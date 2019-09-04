Warner: Robocall legislation among most likely to pass this fall

| By

Congress returns to session next week after the August recess. And while many highly partisan divisions remain, U.S. Senator Mark Warner says there are several proposals that deserve support from both parties. In particular, proposals designed to limit the number of robocalls:

09-04 Warner Bite1-WEB

The House and Senate have passed their versions of such a bill with overwhelming support. The next step would be to work out differences between the two and then vote on a final version.

Warner spoke live this morning on WFIR. Here is the full conversation:

09-04 Mark Warner Live-WEB