Fiery, fatal accident closes local stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway

A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway remains closed at last word after a fiery and fatal head-on accident yesterday near Adney Gap. The National Park Service says two vehicles collided near Milepost 132, and one of them was on fire on the roadway. Officials say 34-year-old Ian Mills of Roanoke died from his injuries. The parkway has been closed between Clearbrook and Adney Gap as park officials assess possible damage to the road.

NEWS RELEASE: On Monday, September 2, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Blue Ridge Parkway dispatchers received a report of a head-on motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles near Milepost 132 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The caller to dispatch reported that one vehicle had left the roadway and was down an embankment and that the second vehicle was on fire on the motor road. National Park Service Rangers and local rescue crews arrived on scene to find that Ian Mills, age 34, of Roanoke, Virginia, had succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash. All other occupants of both vehicles suffered injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

The road remains closed between Milepost 121 to 136 as crews assess road damage that occurred as a result of the automobile fire. At this time, there is no estimate on when that section of the Parkway will reopen.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.