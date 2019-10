Brian Powell live: Roanoke County should plan less and act more

| By

Brian Powell is the Democratic candidate for the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors in the Cave Spring District. Powell owns the Wine Gourmet, a wine shop in the southwest county; he says Roanoke County needs to stop planning and start acting on a number of fronts. He joined us for a wide-ranging conversation Monday on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. Here is the full conversation:

10-28 Brian Powell Live