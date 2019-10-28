Wason Center poll forecasts rough sledding for some pro-Trump candidates

A new Wason Center poll of likely Virginia voters statewide that focuses on 4 key State Senate districts – none are in this region – reveals that 59 percent of respondents say they are less likely to vote for a pro-Trump candidate. But will those same candidates get any type of “bump” from the killing of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi in Syria – announced yesterday by President Trump? Ed Lynch chairs the political science department at Hollins University:

(Lynch was a staffer in the Reagan White House). A strong turnout by Democratic voters on November 5th could help “flip” the state senate,where Republicans now hold a slim majority.