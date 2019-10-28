Motorcyclist dies in crash near SML dam

State Police say a motorcyclist lost his life when his bike left the roadway near the Smith Mountain Lake Dam, struck an embankment and threw him off. It happened yesterday evening on Ford Road in Pittsylvania County. Troopers say 40-year-old Jerry Benfield of Sandy Level died at the scene.

NEWS RELEASE – Virginia State Police Senior Trooper W.I. Davis is investigating a motorcycle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday (Oct 27) at 6:09 p.m. on Route 908, one mile north of Route 777 in Pittsylvania County. A 2007 Harley Davidson was traveling east on Route 908, when the motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment, ejecting the driver.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Jerry Wayne Benfield, 40, of Sandy Level, Va. Mr. Benfield was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.