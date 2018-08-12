UPDATE: Murder suspect killed in shootout; sheriff’s deputy shot

| By

Update from Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office: Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office were involved in a shooting with a single suspect this morning. At approximately 11:20 deputies attempted to stop a vehicle matching a description of a vehicle sought in Nelson County. The suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed along Rt 29 SB in the area of Spencer Mtn Rd. Upon crashing, shots were fired and an Amherst Sheriff’s Deputy was struck in the leg. Further shots were exchanged and the suspect is now deceased. The deputy has been transported to a medical facility for treatment , and should be released sometime later today. The Virginia State Police has been asked to investigate this incident.

Previous from State Police: Virginia State Police are investigating two incidents in Nelson and Amherst counties: Incident #1: Shortly before 11 a.m., Sunday (Aug. 12, 2018), the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Avon Road where a deceased individual was located. The incident is being investigated as a homicide and search efforts were immediately underway for the suspect. The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is at the scene and investigating.