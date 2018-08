Alternative medical care: not for you, but your pet

Acupuncture, herbal therapies and spinal manipulations: holistic care not for you, but your pet: from all indications, it is a growing area of veterinarian care. The Veterinarian Wellness Center in Roanoke is one of several area pet health care businesses offering such services, as WFIR’s Evan Jones reports.

