Northam to implement Phase 3 on July 1

Governor Northam has set Wednesday, July 1 as the day Virginia will move to Phase 3 of his reopening executive orders. Among other things, social gatherings will be permitted up 250 people. Retail stores and restaurants will be permitted to resume operations at 100% permitted capacity, but physical distancing guidelines will still have to be followed. Gyms and fitness centers will be permitted to operate at 75% capacity. Entertainment venues like museums, zoos and other outdoor venues will be able to open at 50% of capacity with a maximum of 1,000 people. Child care facilities will be permitted to open, but overnight summer camps will remain closed.

Northam announced his July 1 target date Tuesday afternoon:

