Primary turnout light at Roanoke County’s five “super precincts”

Those who are going out to vote in Roanoke County today for the Republican U.S. Senate primary seem to be finding their way to the 5 “super precinct” sites that were put in place instead of the typical and more numerous neighborhood precincts. So says Ken Srpan, chair of the Roanoke County electoral board:

Srpan says COVID-19 meant fewer poll worker volunteers – who are often older – and that led to the consolidated Super Precinct concept, which is being called a one-time only option. He says turnout is light, as was expected.