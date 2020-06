Still a ways to go as Phase 3 gets ready to launch says local health care expert

Even with the “Phase 3” launch planned for July 1, in recent weeks there’s been an uptick in the number of COVID-19 positive tests regionally. That’s lead a local infectious disease expert to say its still an “uphill battle.” The story from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

