Still an uphill climb for COVID 19 infection rates; Myrtle Beach a hotspot now

Headed for the Grand Strand – Myrtle Beach – any time soon? Dr. Molly O’Dell with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts said today the beach resort town has become a coronavirus “hot spot.” O’Dell also acknowledged during her weekly teleconference that some people are “weary” about COVID-19 and letting their guard down – like not wearing masks and social distancing. O’Dell says its still an “uphill climb” when it comes to beating the coronavirus, with local infection numbers rising from a week ago.

