BREAKING: At least 2 dead, 20 injured in Texas shootings

| By

(FOX NEWS) —At least two people were killed and up to 20 others were injured in a series of shootings in West Texas, a local mayor said Saturday.

“They are shooting at random,” Midland Mayor Jerry Morales told The New York Times. “We have two fatalities and up to 20 injuries.” He added that at least two gunmen were believed to be targeting motorists on Interstate 20 and Highway 191 between Midland and neighboring Odessa.

One suspect is said to be driving a gold vehicle from Odessa to Midland and is armed with a rifle, NewsWest9 said. A second suspect is believed to be driving a U.S. Postal Service van.

Odessa Police Department released a statement and said there are possibly two subjects “driving around Odessa shooting at random people.”

“At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut. Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution! All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available,” the department said.

“We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors,” the Midland Police Department also said on its Facebook page.