Botetourt County Deputy fired upon in domestic disturbance call

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office says a man who fired several shots at a deputy overnight later took his own life. Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance near Buchanan and later caught up with the suspect in the Springwood area of the county. Officials say 41-year-old suspect fired at a deputy, striking a patrol car several times. The suspect was later found dead in nearby woods with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

NEWS RELEASE: This morning, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 1:28 a.m. a concerned citizen reported a domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of Pico Road in the northern area of Botetourt County.

Deputies responding to the scene received information that threats of violence were made toward a citizen and law enforcement; and a firearm was discharged. Upon the arrival to the scene. Deputies were told the alleged suspect involved, had left the scene in a white Ford pickup truck. The suspect vehicle was located in the 1500 block of Davis Run. As the deputy approached in his vehicle, he was fired upon by the suspect; striking the deputy’s patrol vehicle multiple times.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and the Virginia State Police, Tactical Team, responded to the scene. Deputies were able to make contact with the suspect by phone. The suspect refused to negotiate and ended the call. The negotiator attempted multiple times to reestablish communication without success.

The Botetourt Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team conducted a search of a wooded area near where the deputy was fired upon. Deputies discovered a 41 year old male, which was unresponsive, and had suffered from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers discharged their weapons, and no officers were injured in the incident.

The body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, an autopsy and positive identification.

This investigation remains ongoing at this time.