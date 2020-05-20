Flood Warning issued for Roanoke region

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has issued a Flood Warning for:

Roanoke County, Pulaski County, The City of Radford, The City of Salem, Floyd County , The City of Roanoke, Carroll County,

Western Henry County, The City of Galax, Western Franklin County, Patrick County and Montgomery County.

Until 3:15 AM EDT Thursday.

At 3:20 PM EDT, several agencies reported flooding of creeks and streams along with road closures across the area today. Even though some of the flooding has receded this afternoon, another band of moderate to heavy rain will move over the area tonight. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches is possible tonight.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.