Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Center opens ahead of holiday weekend

NEWS RELEASE: SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Virginia – The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) announced the reopening of the Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Center, which it operates, on Thursday, May 21, to coincide with the Governor’s recent phase one opening of the state.

“We wanted to reopen the Visitor Center to support and serve visitors and the greater Smith Mountain Lake business community in advance of the Memorial Day weekend,” stated Christopher Finley, SMLRCC executive director. “We have implemented new measures to ensure the safety of guests, staff and volunteers including physical distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols, and Personal Protective Equipment.”

Safety measures will be in place in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Virginia Department of Health (VDH) guidelines including:

All employees are to wear masks.

Plexiglass shield installed at the service counter.

Sanitizer is available upon entrance and exit.

Floor markings and temporary layout changes to ensure social distancing.

Employee “greeter” stationed near the entrance to control the number of guests allowed in.

An employee “sanitizer” will be responsible for maintaining cleanliness throughout the visitor center.

The chamber’s restroom will remain closed to the public.

Located at Bridgewater Plaza, Suite 2 on 16430 Booker T. Washington Hwy in Moneta, the Visitor Center will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Finley added visitor information services are also available online at visitsmithmountainlake.com, over the phone at (540) 721-1203 or via email at info@visitsmithmountainlakecom.