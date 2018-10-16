Body found during Roanoke River flood cleanup

From Roanoke City Police: On October 16 at about 8:30 am, Roanoke Police responded to the area of the 800 block of Wiley Drive SW in reference to a body found in the Roanoke River during the clean up efforts following the flood associated with Hurricane Michael. Roanoke Police, in cooperation with Roanoke Fire-Ems, have recovered apparent human remains from the Roanoke River along Wiley Drive SW. The remains have been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and determination of cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.