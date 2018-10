Dumas would-be buyers file lawsuit

A spokesperson for the Dumas Hotel Legacy confirms the group has filed a lawsuit against TAP for breach of contract – after Total Action for Progress said they had pulled the historic Dumas property off the market. DHL says they had already started the process of assembling the funds needed to purchase the Dumas. The spokesperson says additional information will be made public soon. The suit was filed in Roanoke Circuit Court