Big-time southbound backups building on I-81

| By

Major southbound backups are building on Interstate 81 in the Salem area. A VDOT traffic camera shows all traffic just getting by on the right shoulder near milemarker 139 between Thompson Memorial Drive and Wildwood Road. The backups have quickly extended as far back as I-581.

FROM 511 VIRGINIA: On I-81 at mile marker 139.2 in the County of Roanoke, motorists can expect delays due to a vehicle accident. The South left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed. Traffic backups are approximately 5.0 miles.

Last updated: