GoFest announces live music lineup for October

The Anthem Go Outside Festival has announced its music lineup for October 18th through the 20th – and you’re hearing it first on WFIR. Andy Frasco and the U.N. is the headliner, along with FloydFest On the Rise winner Downtown Abby & The Echoes. Also in the GoFest lineup of free live music is Southern Avenue and local favorites including Chupacabras and GOTE. Andy Frasco’s band has played with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Joe Walsh and Peter Frampton.