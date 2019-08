AAA: Gas prices should continue downward trend through fall

There are now just two weekends remaining for the traditional summer travel season, and as fall approaches, AAA predicts average pump prices to drop 25 cents a gallon in coming months. Three main reasons are cited: lower crude oil prices, less demand for gasoline once summer ends, and the annual changeover to a less-expensive winter gasoline blend. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

