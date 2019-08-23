Hotel Roanoke documentary debuts this weekend on Blue Ridge PBS

Blue Ridge PBS is set to debut a new documentary on the Hotel Roanoke this weekend at – where else – The Pine Room at Hotel Roanoke. Blue Ridge PBS Interim President and CEO William Anderson says this documentary isn’t really focusing on when Hotel Roanoke almost closed for good in the 80s:

You can see the documentary “Hotel Roanoke: The Grand Old Lady on the Hill” on Blue Ridge PBS with a free viewing at the Pine Room tomorrow night at 7 pm. It also replays at 8:30 and is available all weekend on Blue Ridge Streaming.