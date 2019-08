Big animal adoption weekend ahead to “Clear the Shelters”

| By

Roanoke-area animal rescues are inviting everyone to come help “Clear the Shelters” this weekend. It is a nationwide event, and since 2015, more than 250,000 animals across the country have found homes through the adoption event. WFIR’s Madison Everett has more:

8-16 Clear the Shelters Wrap #2-WEB