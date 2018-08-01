Bedford County man faces child pornography charges

A Bedford County man faces child pornography charges as part of the Bedford County Sheriff’s ongoing efforts to investigate sexual exploitation of children. Officials say 24-year-old Gordon Goff was arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant at his Thaxton-area residence.

From the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office: On July 30, 2018, Gordon Matthew Goff, 24, of Rocky Ford Rd, Bedford, was arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into the sexual exploitation of children. Investigators with the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, from both the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Bedford Police Department, participated in the investigation, and execution of a search warrant at his residence.

As a result of the investigation, Goff was arrested on two counts of violating the Code of Virginia statute 18.2-374.3, Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses against children, and one count of violating the Code of Virginia statute 18.2-374.1, Production, publication, sale, financing, etc., of child pornography.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be pending. If anyone has any information related to this investigation, please contact the SOVA ICAC at 434-534-9521.