‘Arrive Alive’, youth driving safety campaign, to begin

| By

SALEM, Va. (AP) – A statewide safety campaign called “Arrive Alive” is being offered to Virginia schools and youth groups to focus on the increased risk of teen driver crashes during the prom and graduation season. The campaign will kick off March 19 and run through May 4. During the campaign, students will work in groups to develop programs and social media messages to influence their peers to be safer on Virginia roadways. Statistics show that more teen drivers in Virginia will be involved in traffic crashes between the months of May and August than any other time of the year. The program is offered by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety and Virginia State Police. It is funded by a grant from Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office.